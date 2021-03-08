Silver futures rise 0.37% to Rs 65,849 per kg

Source: Reuters

Silver prices soared to Rs 65,849 per kg on March 8 as participants trimmed their positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had fallen 4.1 percent last week on the MCX.

The white metal pared gains after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking weakness in gold.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 5, 100, and 200 days’ moving averages, but lower than 50 and 20 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.14 which indicates weakness in prices.

The US CFTC data showed that speculators cut their net long US silver positions by 7,915 contracts to 31,506 in the week to March 2.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF declined by 122.3 tonnes to 18,556.86 tonnes on increased ETF outflow.

The US dollar index traded higher at 92.30, up 0.34 percent, in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

MCX Bulldesk fell 45 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,098 at 15:00. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “International silver prices are trading with modest gains this Monday morning and early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, LBMA Silver spot could remain within the trading band of $25.00-$27.10.”

“Technically, MCX Silver May could remain within the trading band of Rs 65,100-67,230.”

Iyer advised his clients to sell May Silver near Rs 66,000 with a stop loss of Rs 67,000 and for a target of Rs 64,000.”

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 66,633 and a low of Rs 65,724 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract jumped Rs 246, or 0.37 percent, to Rs 65,849 per kg at 15:05 hours with a business turnover of 12,301 lots. The same for the July contract gained Rs 285, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 66,841 per kg with a turnover of 61 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 999.83 crore and Rs 4.03 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April edged higher Rs 242, or 0.37 percent, at Rs 65,885 on a business turnover of 14,504 lots.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 66.98 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Choice Broking said, “On the daily chart, MCX Silver May future has formed 'Bullish Maruboza' Candlestick pattern. The price has taken support at lower 'Bollinger Band' formation and Rising trendline which indicates immediate support in the counter.”

“The price has also shifted above the 100 days Simple Moving Average on the daily time frame, while momentum indicator Stochastic showed a positive crossover, which confirms positive momentum”, the brokerage said. It expects a bullish movement in May Silver towards the level of Rs 69,300 in the near term.

At 09:47 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.13 percent quoting at $25.25 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.