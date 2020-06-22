App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures near Rs 49,000 per kg on safe haven demand

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,261 and a low of Rs 48,731 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,760 per kg on June 22 as participants increased long positions, tracking gains in gold on the back of safe haven demand due to concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell 26.08 tonne to 15,130.44 tonne due to profit booking.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,261 and a low of Rs 48,731 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 103, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 48,739 per kg at 14:12 hours on a business turnover of 11,136 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 149, or 0.30 percent, to Rs 49,610 per kg on a turnover of 2,668 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,044 crore and Rs 56.39 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.04 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 48,600 and Rs 48,900 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 49,500-49,850 levels.

At 08:46 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.63 percent at $17.96 an ounce in New York. Motilal Oswal expects spot silver to trade in a range of $17.65-18.25/oz.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

