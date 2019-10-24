Silver futures jump Rs 127 to Rs 45,438 per kg on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 127 to Rs 45,438 per kg in futures trade on October 24 as participants widened their bets tracking positive trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery went up by Rs 127, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 45,438 per kg in 1,300 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year traded higher by Rs 115, or 0.25 percent, at Rs 46,273 per kg in 28 lots.