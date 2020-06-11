App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures inch towards Rs 49,000 on safe-haven demand

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,049 and a low of Rs 48,650 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices edged higher to Rs 48,880 per kg on June 11 as participants increased their long positions, US Federal Reserve kept rate unchanged and downbeat growth forecast boosted the safe-haven appeal.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF remained unchanged at 14,707.27 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,049 and a low of Rs 48,650 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 796, or 1.66 percent, to Rs 48,880 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 11,842 lots. The same for the September delivery rose Rs 729, or 1.49 percent, to Rs 49,637 per kg on a turnover of 1,615 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,263.60 crore and Rs 17.44 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 96.90 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 48,400 and Rs 48,700 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 49,500-49,850.

The broking firm said spot silver is expected to trade in a range of $17.65-18.25 range with a positive bias.

At 08:57 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.58 percent at $18.07 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 02:43 pm

