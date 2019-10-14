Silver futures gain on global cues

On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 270, or 0.6 percent, to Rs 45,441 per kg in a business turnover of 10,940 lots.
Silver prices rose by Rs 270 to Rs 45,441 per kg in futures trade on October 14 as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 270, or 0.6 percent, to Rs 45,441 per kg in a business turnover of 10,940 lots.
Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year was trading higher by Rs 270, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 46,392 per kg in 1,072 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by participants in line with a firm global trend influenced silver prices.In the international market, silver was up 0.55 percent at $17.64 an ounce in New York.