Silver futures trade marginally up at Rs 64,059 per kg on positive global cues

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.09 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Silver

Silver prices traded higher at Rs 64,059 per kg on December 4 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 0.2 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal rose in the afternoon session after trading flat in the morning tracking gain in gold and weakness in the US dollar.

The US dollar index trades lower at 90.63 levels down 0.10 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped by 60.7 tonnes to 17,052.76 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index rose 31.82 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,245.38 at 14:53. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International and domestic silver are trading with small gains this early Friday afternoon trade. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading above 21 as well as 50-Daily Moving Average at $24.30 levels indicating some sideways to marginal upside momentum where it could trade in a range of $23.50-$24.95 levels.”

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 64,280 and a low of Rs 63,524 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract gained Rs 429, or 0.67 percent to Rs 64,059 per kg at 14:56 hours with a business turnover of 12,014 lots. The same for the December contract was up Rs 76, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 62,758 per kg with a turnover of 464 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 14.08 crore and Rs 890.01 crore, respectively.

MCX Silver March is trading above Rs 64,000 levels, with Rs 63,500-plus levels indicating positive momentum up to Rs 64,250-66,300 levels. Support is at Rs 62,900-62,000 levels, said Iyer.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said “MCX Silver March took resistance at Rs 64,000 which is 100 Days SMA and then mild profit booking seen in the metal, short term price may consolidate between Rs 64,000-61,700 levels. The price trend is sideways to positive in the metal.”

A breakout above Rs 64,000 levels will indicate positive momentum up to Rs 65,300-65,700 levels whereas support is at Rs 63,000-62,400 levels, he said.

At 09:31 (GMT), the precious metal inched up 0.83 percent quoting at $24.33 an ounce in New York.

