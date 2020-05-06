App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures gain 0.92% in afternoon trade

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 112.55 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 42,280 per kg on May 6 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 42,375 and a low of Rs 42,036 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 384, or 0.92 percent, to Rs 42,280 per kg at 14:28 hours on a business turnover of 5,752 lots. The same for the September delivery was up Rs 497, or 1.18 percent, to Rs 42,731 per kg on a turnover of 20 lots.

Close

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 537.52 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 112.55 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver futures are likely to trade with a positive bias as long as Rs 41,850-41,625 is held, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 42,300-42,575 levels, Motilal Oswal said in a recent note.

The brokerage firm sees support for spot silver at at $14.82-14.60 with resistance at $15.25-15.55 levels.

At 09:03 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.44 percent quoting at $15.32 an ounce in New York.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Is it safe to download the Aarogya Setu app?

Is it safe to download the Aarogya Setu app?

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.