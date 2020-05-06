Silver futures gain 0.92% in afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 42,280 per kg on May 6 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 42,375 and a low of Rs 42,036 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 384, or 0.92 percent, to Rs 42,280 per kg at 14:28 hours on a business turnover of 5,752 lots. The same for the September delivery was up Rs 497, or 1.18 percent, to Rs 42,731 per kg on a turnover of 20 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 537.52 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 112.55 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver futures are likely to trade with a positive bias as long as Rs 41,850-41,625 is held, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 42,300-42,575 levels, Motilal Oswal said in a recent note.

The brokerage firm sees support for spot silver at at $14.82-14.60 with resistance at $15.25-15.55 levels.

At 09:03 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.44 percent quoting at $15.32 an ounce in New York.