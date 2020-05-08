Silver futures gain 0.79% in afternoon trade

Silver prices touched Rs 43,457 per kg on May 8 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,549 and a low of Rs 43,101 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 340, or 0.79 percent, to Rs 43,463 per kg at 14:17 hours on a business turnover of 6,700 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 371, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 43,894 per kg on a turnover of 43 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 653.54 crore and Rs 6.57 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.80 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade with a positive bias with support at Rs 42,275-42,500 and resistance at Rs 43,450-3,700, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot silver has support at $15.10-14.90 and resistance at $15.45-15.65 levels.

At 08:55 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.62 percent quoting at $15.84 an ounce in New York.