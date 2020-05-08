App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures gain 0.79% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,549 and a low of Rs 43,101 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices touched Rs 43,457 per kg on May 8 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,549 and a low of Rs 43,101 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 340, or 0.79 percent, to Rs 43,463 per kg at 14:17 hours on a business turnover of 6,700 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 371, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 43,894 per kg on a turnover of 43 lots.

Close

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 653.54 crore and Rs 6.57 crore, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.80 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade with a positive bias with support at Rs 42,275-42,500 and resistance at Rs 43,450-3,700, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot silver has support at $15.10-14.90 and resistance at $15.45-15.65 levels.

At 08:55 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.62 percent quoting at $15.84 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.