Silver futures gain 0.35% to Rs 62,315 per kg on weaker dollar

Silver prices edged higher to Rs 62,315 per kg on October 20 as participants increased their long positions, as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 1.2 percent last week on the COMEX.

Silver prices have been stuck in a range as market participants await more clarity on a stimulus package by the United States government ahead of the November 3 general election.

Silver prices traded firm tracking gains in gold prices and weakness in the US dollar. The US dollar index traded lower at 93.27 levels, down 0.17 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 20.3 tonnes to 17,547.68 tonnes, the highest since September 7.

Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International silver spot prices were flat to marginally weak this Tuesday afternoon in Asian trade ahead of the deadline to reach an agreement on a new US coronavirus stimulus. A weak dollar is keeping downside capped.”

Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading on a muted note where it has bounced back from its 21-Daily Moving Average, which is placed at $23.93 levels above which indicates a positive breath in the counter. Resistance is placed at $25.20-$25.80 levels and support is at $24.07-$23.12 levels.

Domestic silver futures on MCX tracked international prices and was trading with small cuts during the day's trade.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was marginally higher 20.95 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,577.15 at 3:34 pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,350 and a low of Rs 61,662 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract edged higher Rs 220, or 0.35 percent to Rs 62,315 per kg at 2:59 pm, with a business turnover of 15,382 lots. The same for the March contract gained Rs 142, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 63,840 per kg, with a turnover of 1,065 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,213.13 crore and Rs 6.10 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 77.55 to 1, indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

Technically, MCX Silver December holds support near Rs 61,050 levels above which will continue its sideways to marginal upside momentum up to Rs 62,900-63,300 levels, said Iyer.

At 09:34 am GMT, the precious metal was marginally up 0.05 percent quoting at $24.71 an ounce in New York.