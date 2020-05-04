App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures gain 0.34% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 41,822 and a low of Rs 41,450 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 41,737 per kg on May 4 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 41,822 and a low of Rs 41,450 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 140, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 41,737 per kg at 14:35 hours with a business turnover of 5,358 lots. The same for September delivery was up Rs 249, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 42,230 per kg with a turnover of six lots.

Close

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 530.12 crore and Rs 25 lakh, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 113.91 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX Silver is likely to trade in a sideways range for the session with support placed at Rs 41,230-40,950 and resistance at Rs 41,885-42,050, Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage firm said spot silver has resistance at $15.20-15.38 whereas support is at $14.80-14.60 levels.

At 09:12 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.07 percent quoting at $15.09 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.