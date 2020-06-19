App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:47 PM IST

Silver futures gain 0.3% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,200 and a low of Rs 47,732 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,029 per kg on June 19 as participants increased their long positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 28.98 tonne to 15,156.52 tonne, a fresh record high.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,200 and a low of Rs 47,732 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 142, or 0.30 percent, to Rs 48,003 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 10,806 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 102, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 48,860 per kg on a turnover of 2,265 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 949.77 crore and Rs 24.03 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.76 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver may witness choppy trade along with gold and industrial metals as market players assess the impact of recent coronavirus-related developments. However, robust investor interest may result in buying interest at lower levels," Kotak Securities said in a recent report.

At 08:56 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.8 percent at $17.68 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:47 pm

