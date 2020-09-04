Silver futures gain 0.26% to Rs 67,100 per kg in afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 67,100 per kg on September 4 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal had declined 1.9 percent on the COMEX on September 3.

The US Labour Department reported that the number of Americans filing unemployment benefits totalled 881,000 for the week-ended August 29.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased 101.3 tonne to 17,680.16 tonne on profit booking by investors.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,240 and a low of Rs 66,426 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver futures for December delivery gained Rs 174, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 67,100 per kg at 14:23 hours on a business turnover of 15,413 lots. The same for March delivery fell by Rs 4, or 0.01 percent, to Rs 69,260 per kg on a turnover of 148 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,415.43 crore and Rs 10.37 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 72.26 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver may see choppy trade along with gold, amid lack of clear direction. However, we expect gold to remain supported by global uncertainty and this may keep a floor to silver as well," said Kotak Securities.

At 08:56 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.61 percent at $27.04 an ounce in New York.