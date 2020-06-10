App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures gain 0.21% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,280 and a low of Rs 48,057 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,220 per kg on June 10 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal benefitted from the firmness in gold ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped by 81.15 tonne to 14,707.27 tonne on increased inflow.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,280 and a low of Rs 48,057 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 101, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 48,200 per kg at 14:19 hours on a business turnover of 11,399 lots. The same for the September delivery edged higher by Rs 99, or 0.20 percent, to Rs 49,013 per kg on a turnover of 1,472 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 683.94 crore and Rs 10.72 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 97.28 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade in a rangebound market having support at Rs 47,700 level and resistance at Rs 48,550 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 08:52 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.21 percent at $17.83 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:35 pm

