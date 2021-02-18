Silver futures flat at Rs 69,250 per kg, momentum on the downside

Silver

Silver prices were steady at Rs 69,250 a kg on February 18 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal has ended marginally lower 0.04 percent on the NYMEX the previous day.

The white metal pared gains and traded flat after a gap-up open in the afternoon session.

The January FOMC minutes showed that officials see the economy “far from” the central bank’s goal. Those objects include a “broad and inclusive” labour market recovery and inflation up to at least 2 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 57.77 tonnes to 19,494.60 tonnes.

The US dollar index was trading lower at 90.72 levels, down 0.24 percent in the afternoon trade.

At 1454 hours, MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index, which tracks the real-time performance of MCX gold and silver futures, soared 47.18 points, or up 0.32 percent, at 14,840.84

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International and domestic silver prices are lower this Thursday morning and early afternoon trade. Technically, LBMA silver spot below $27.30 will continue downside to sideways momentum up to $26.80-$25.20 levels. Resistance is at $27.90-$28.29 levels.”

“Technically, MCX March silver below Rs 69,500 levels is indicating sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 68,700-67,900 levels, while resistance is at Rs 69,550-70,700 levels. Strategy for March silver for the rest of the session will be Sell near Rs 69,700 with a stop loss at Rs 70,200 and target at Rs 68,500”, Iyer added.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 69,639 and a low of Rs 68,910 a kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract gained Rs 19, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 69,250 at 1500 hours with a business turnover of 12,489 lots. The same for the May contract slipped Rs 47, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 70,336 per kg with a turnover of 2,348 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 930.13 crore and Rs 12.03 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio stands at 65.55 to 1, indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, MCX silver was trading near Rs 69,000 levels with downside support at Rs 68,600-67,200 levels. "We know that inflation will play the role and precious metals will be doing quite well. Silver also must move based upon industrial demand with resistance at Rs 70,700-71,400 levels," he said.

At 0935 GMT, the precious metal was up 0.21 percent, quoting at $27.26 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.