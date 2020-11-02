Silver futures firm at Rs 61,908 per kg, expert sees further upside

Silver prices climbed to Rs 61,908 per kg on November 2 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had declined 2.54 percent last week on the MCX tracking gains in the US dollar on safe-haven buying and election uncertainty.

Silver prices have been trading firm tracking gains in gold amid steady US dollar. The US dollar index trades higher at 94.10 levels up 0.07 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,411.69 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index gained 100.66 points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,588.77 at 15:22. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,100 and a low of Rs 61,362 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract rose Rs 1,043, or 1.71 percent to Rs 61,908 per kg at 15:25 hours with a business turnover of 14,458 lots. The same for the March contract soared Rs 1,055, or 1.69 percent, to Rs 63,499 per kg with a turnover of 1,945 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,586.75 crore and Rs 12.71 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 78.51 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Associate at Choice Broking said, “On the daily chart, MCX December Silver has formed “Bullish Doji” candlestick, which suggests a reversal in the counter. Moreover, the price has taken support at “Rising Trendline” and pulled back from there.”

Price has sustained above 100 days Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicating bullish strength for the near term. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been forming rounding bottom and Stochastic has shown positive crossover on the daily chart, which suggests bull-run n the prices, he said.

On the weekly timeframe, the price has been hovering above “Ichimoku Cloud” formation.

Based on the technical structure, we expect a bullish movement in MCX December Silver towards the level of Rs 63,300 in the near term, said Gupta.

At 10:03 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.92 percent quoting at $24.10 an ounce in New York.