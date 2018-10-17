Silver futures fall Rs 72 per kg

Silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 72, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 38,792 per kg in a business turnover of 23,444 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Silver prices were down by Rs 72 to Rs 38,792 per kg in futures trade Wednesday after speculators reduced their exposure in sync with a weak trend overseas.
Silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 72, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 38,792 per kg in a business turnover of 23,444 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
In the international market, silver fell 0.31 per cent to $14.69 an ounce in Singapore Wednesday.
Market analysts said, trimming of positions by participants to book profits amid muted global cues mainly led to a fall in silver prices at futures trade here.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 11:32 am