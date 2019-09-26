Silver futures fall Rs 280 on tepid demand, global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 280 to Rs 46,505 per kg in futures trade on September as investors trimmed their positions amid subdued demand and weak overseas trends.

Silver for delivery in December traded lower by Rs 280, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 46,505 per kg in a business turnover of 3,773 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The white metal for delivery in March next year fell by Rs 287, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 47,525 per kg in a business turnover of 61 lots.

In the international market, silver traded 0.29 per cent lower at USD 18.02 an ounce in New York.