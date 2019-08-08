Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices eased by Rs 248 to Rs 43,531 per kg in futures trade on August 8 as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts delivery moved down by Rs 248, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 43,531 per kg in a business turnover of 5,263 lots.

Similarly, the December-delivery contract for the white metal fell by Rs 235, or 0.52 percent, to Rs 44,785 per kg in 208 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators in line with a weak trend overseas led to the fall in silver prices.