Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

Silver prices eased by Rs 7 to Rs 37,028 per kg in futures trade on June 17 as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July moved down by Rs 7, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 37,028 per kg in a business turnover of 19,052 lots.

However, silver for September delivery rose by Rs 6, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 37,425 per kg in 7,209 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators, in line with a weak trend overseas, led to the fall in silver price.