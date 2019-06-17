App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on weak trend overseas

On the MCX, silver contracts for July moved down by Rs 7, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 37,028 per kg in a business turnover of 19,052 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silver prices eased by Rs 7 to Rs 37,028 per kg in futures trade on June 17 as speculators cut positions amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July moved down by Rs 7, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 37,028 per kg in a business turnover of 19,052 lots.

However, silver for September delivery rose by Rs 6, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 37,425 per kg in 7,209 lots.

Close

Analysts said cutting down of positions by speculators, in line with a weak trend overseas, led to the fall in silver price.

Globally, silver was trading 0.09 percent lower at $14.79 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #Commodities #MCX #silver

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.