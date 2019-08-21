Silver futures fall on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 307 to Rs 43,634 per kg in futures trade on August 21 as speculators trimmed their exposure amid a weak trend in global markets.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 307, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 43,634 per kg in a business turnover of 4,019 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month December fell by Rs 322, or 0.71 percent to trade at Rs 44,960 per kg in 458 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.72 percent to $17.02 an ounce in Singapore.