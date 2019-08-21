App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures fall on weak global cues

On the MCX, silver for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 307, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 43,634 per kg in a business turnover of 4,019 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices fell by Rs 307 to Rs 43,634 per kg in futures trade on August 21 as speculators trimmed their exposure amid a weak trend in global markets.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September was trading lower by Rs 307, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 43,634 per kg in a business turnover of 4,019 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month December fell by Rs 322, or 0.71 percent to trade at Rs 44,960 per kg in 458 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.72 percent to $17.02 an ounce in Singapore.

Traders attributed the fall in silver futures largely to a weak trend in global markets,

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Commodities #silver

