Silver futures fall on weak domestic trends

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the most-traded September delivery fell by Rs 311, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 43,513 per kg in a business turnover of 4,067 lots.
The precious metal for delivery in December fell by Rs 314, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 44,844 per kg in 224 lots.
Globally, however, silver was trading 0.62 percent up at $17.02 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 01:10 pm