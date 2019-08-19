Silver futures fall on weak domestic trends

Silver prices on August 19 eased Rs 311 to Rs 43,513 per kg in the futures trade as speculators cut positions amid weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the most-traded September delivery fell by Rs 311, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 43,513 per kg in a business turnover of 4,067 lots.

The precious metal for delivery in December fell by Rs 314, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 44,844 per kg in 224 lots.