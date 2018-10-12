Silver futures fall on profit-booking; weak global cues

Silver futures traded lower by 0.13 per cent to Rs 38,840 per kg in futures trade Friday after participants reduced their holdings to book profits amid weak global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 49 or 0.13 per cent to Rs 38,840 per kg in a business turnover of 225 lots.

Also, the contract for delivery in November shed Rs 48 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 38,869 per kg in a business volume of 372 lots.

In the international market, silver was trading 0.07 per cent down at USD 14.65 an ounce in Singapore.

The fall in silver prices at futures trade was mostly due to offloading of bets by participants in line with a weak trend in the precious metals overseas, analysts said.