Silver futures fall marginally to Rs 68,422 per kg on strong rupee

Silver

Silver prices slumped to Rs 68,422 per kg on April 16 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 1.7 percent April 15 on the COMEX.

The white metal traded in the red after a gap-down start in the afternoon session, tracking firm rupee.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.81, which indicates upbeat momentum in prices.

Silver price is supported by increasing optimism about the US and Chinese economy and some strong economic data.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased by 34.6 at 17,845.47 tonnes, the lowest level since January 28. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 1.16 percent.

The US dollar index traded marginally higher at 91.63, up 0.02 percent in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 68.07 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

MCX Bulldesk fell 32 points or 0.22 percent, to 14,745 at 15:08 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research at Reliance Securities said, “Silver prices too are trading flat to marginally higher this early Friday afternoon trade in Asia. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading above 100-Daily Moving Average at $25.79 level indicating further upside movement up to $26.20-$27.00 levels. Support is at $25.30-$24.90 levels.”

Technically, MCX Silver May holds support near Rs 67,700 - Rs 67,000 levels. Resistance is at Rs 68,500 - Rs 69,300 levels, said Iyer.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 68,459 and a low of Rs 67,990 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract dropped Rs 118, or 0.17 percent to Rs 68,422 per kg at 15:12 hours with a business turnover of 9,038 lots. The same for the July contract eased by Rs 224, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 69,388 per kg with a turnover of 1,119 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 647.12 crore and Rs 36.60 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April edged lower by Rs 167, or 0.24 percent to Rs 68,383 on a business turnover of 12,425 lots.

“Both Gold and Silver had substantial gains as 10-year US Treasury yields dropped to 1.56% and geopolitical tensions rose between the United States and China as well as Russia. Silver has downside support at Rs 67,750 while resistance at Rs 68,800 levels”, said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

At 09:47 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.30 percent to trade at $26.04 an ounce in New York.

