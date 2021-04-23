Silver futures fall 0.31% to Rs 69,000/kg; experts suggest buy for a target of Rs 70,500

Silver

Silver prices edged lower to Rs 69,000 per kg on April 23 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had declined 1.5 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal extended decline after a flat to gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking a subdued trend in gold.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.73 which indicates positive movement in prices.

The silver price was also weighed down by correction in palladium and gold’s failure to break past the $1,800/oz level.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,715.59 tonnes, the lowest level since January 28. The fund NAV is trading at a discount of 0.80 percent.

The US dollar index traded marginally lower at 91.02, down 0.32 percent in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 68.45 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk slightly decreased 1 point or 0.01 percent, at 14,951 at 15:04. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research at Reliance Securities said, “LBMA Silver Spot has given a breakout above 50 as well as 100 Daily Moving Average above $26.00 level and could trade on the positive note within the range of $25.80-$27.50 levels.”

“MCX Silver above Rs 68,500 indicating upside movement up to Rs 70,000-71,700 levels. Support is at Rs 68,400-67,600 levels. Iyer advised his clients to buy May Silver futures near Rs 68,500 with a stop loss of Rs 67,800 and a target of Rs 70,500.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 69,415 and a low of Rs 68,650 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract declined Rs 218, or 0.31 percent to Rs 69,000 per kg at 15:13 hours with a business turnover of 8,754 lots. The same for the July contract slipped Rs 252, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 70,136 per kg with a turnover of 1,975 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 938.93 crore and Rs 185.71 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April slides Rs 174, or 0.25 percent at Rs 69,074 on a business turnover of 8,676 lots.

“Silver markets have pulled back a bit in yesterday’s session but the market looks very bullish, therefore we find buyers underneath the turn this time around. It has downside support at Rs 68,000 levels whereas resistance is at Rs 70,500”, said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

Silver has turned choppy along with gold with prices near key level and US currency choppy ahead of the Fed meeting. We may see choppy trade continuing however the general bias may be on the upside owing to improving demand outlook, said Kotak Securities.

At 0949 (GMT), the precious metal was modestly down 0.20 percent quoting at $26.12 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.