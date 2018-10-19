Silver futures fall 0.18% to Rs 38,788 per kg

Silver prices were down by Rs 71, or 0.18 per cent to Rs 38,788 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants cut down bets, ignoring a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December fell by Rs 71, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 38,788 per kg in a business turnover of 298 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in November edged down by Rs 65, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 38,825 per kg in 934 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants at current levels, led to fall in silver prices at futures trade here but a firm trend in the precious metals overseas, restricted the losses.

Globally, silver gained 0.17 per cent to $14.66 an ounce in Singapore.