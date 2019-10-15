App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures ease on muted demand

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 167, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 45,637 per kg in a business turnover of 4,896 lots on the MCX.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices fell by Rs 167 at Rs 45,637 per kg in futures trade on October 15 as investors trimmed their positions in tandem with weak global trend.

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 167, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 45,637 per kg in a business turnover of 4,896 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Similarly, the white metal for March delivery fell by Rs 144, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 46,622 per kg in a business turnover of 54 lots.

In the international market, silver traded 0.37 percent lower at $17.65 an ounce in New York.

Analysts said low demand amid weak trend in precious metals in global markets mainly exerted pressure on futures trade.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:59 pm

