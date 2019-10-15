Silver futures ease on muted demand

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 167, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 45,637 per kg in a business turnover of 4,896 lots on the MCX.
Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 167, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 45,637 per kg in a business turnover of 4,896 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Similarly, the white metal for March delivery fell by Rs 144, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 46,622 per kg in a business turnover of 54 lots.
In the international market, silver traded 0.37 percent lower at $17.65 an ounce in New York.Analysts said low demand amid weak trend in precious metals in global markets mainly exerted pressure on futures trade.
