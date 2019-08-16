Silver futures ease on low demand

Silver prices fell 0.2 percent to Rs 43,992 per kg on August 16 as participants reduced their exposure on low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in most-traded September contracts was trading lower by Rs 87, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 43,992 per kg in a business turnover of 5,487 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was down by Rs 147, or 0.32 percent, at Rs 45,284 per kg in 659 lots.