Silver futures ease on low demand

Analysts attributed the weakness in silver prices at futures trade to cutting down of positions by participants to book profits at the current levels.
Silver prices fell 0.2 percent to Rs 43,992 per kg on August 16 as participants reduced their exposure on low demand at the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in most-traded September contracts was trading lower by Rs 87, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 43,992 per kg in a business turnover of 5,487 lots.
Similarly, the white metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was down by Rs 147, or 0.32 percent, at Rs 45,284 per kg in 659 lots.
Analysts attributed the weakness in silver prices at futures trade to cutting down of positions by participants to book profits at the current levels.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:58 pm