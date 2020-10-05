Silver futures drop 0.33% to Rs 60,943 per kg in afternoon trade

Silver prices traded weaker at Rs 60,943 per kg on October 5 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 4.05 percent last week on the COMEX.

Silver prices also took support from a recovery in the base metals prices.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped by 372.76 tonnes to 17,452.19 tonnes.

“International silver spot and futures were firm this Monday afternoon in Asian trade, tracking a weak US Dollar and improving risk appetite after upbeat comments with regards to US President Donald Trump’s health,” said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Technically, LBMA Silver Spot has halted near $24.50 levels indicating sideways momentum in the range of $23.00-$24.50 levels.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index declined 66.74 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,407.04 at 15:01. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 61,149 and a low of Rs 60,259 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract fell Rs 202, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 60,943 per kg at 15:03 hours with a business turnover of 16,311 lots. The same for the March contract slipped Rs 237, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 62,920 per kg with a turnover of 700 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,477.22 crore and Rs 3.38 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 79.30 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Domestic silver futures on the MCX tracked domestic gold prices and were trading weaker this Monday afternoon. Technically, MCX Silver December is trading on a flat note where Rs 59,400-58,000 holds support and Rs 61,700-62,400 is resistance.

At 09:35 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.24 percent quoting at $24.08 an ounce in New York.