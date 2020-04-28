App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures down 1.5% in afternoon trade

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 113.34 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices declined to Rs 41,327 per kg on April 28 as participants trimmed their position tracking global cues.

On the MCX, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 41,700 and a low of Rs 41,275 per kg. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 33,580 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Silver delivery for May slipped Rs 628, or 1.50 percent, to Rs 41,329 per kg at 1430 hours, with a business turnover of 3,118 lots.

Close

The same for July contract was down Rs 562, or 1.32 percent, to Rs 41,958 per kg with a turnover of 3,550 lots.

related news

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 557.09 crore and Rs 203.71 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 113.34 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver will trade in a range for the session, with support placed at Rs 41,365-41,150 whereas resistance is at Rs 41,900-42,125, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 0903 GMT, the precious metal was up 1.05 percent quoting at $15.05 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.