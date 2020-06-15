Silver futures down 1.17% in afternoon trade

Silver prices edged lower to Rs 47,125 per kg on June 15 as participants increased their short positions and on firmness in the dollar.

The re-emergence of coronavirus infection cases in Beijing also weigh on prices amid weaker global growth.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF increased by 57.97 tonne to 14,991.32 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 47,533 and a low of Rs 46,739 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery slipped Rs 559, or 1.17 percent, to Rs 47,131 per kg at 14:21 hours on a business turnover of 10,775 lots. The same for the September delivery eased Rs 558, or 1.15 percent, to Rs 47,970 per kg on a turnover of 1,824 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,554.01 crore and Rs 53.66 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.70 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 48,000 and Rs 47,700, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to sell on rise, targeting lower support at Rs 47,200-46,800.

At 09:00 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.90 percent quoting at $17.32 an ounce in New York.