Silver futures fall 0.89% in afternoon trade

Silver prices touched Rs 43,122 per kg on April 8 as participants increased their short positions tracking global cues.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,158 and a low of Rs 42,708 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 33,580 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Silver delivery for May dipped Rs 386, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 43,102 per kg at 15:10 pm hours. The same for July delivery eased Rs 294, or 0.67 percent, to Rs 43,313 per kg.

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 472.29 crore and Rs 14.45 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 109.39 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver has strong support at Rs 42,380-42,100 per kg whereas resistance is seen at Rs 43,060-43,480 levels, Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

At 09:42 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.79 percent quoting at $15.35 an ounce in New York.