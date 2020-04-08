App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures fall 0.89% in afternoon trade

MCX silver has strong support at Rs 42,380-42,100 per kg whereas resistance is seen at Rs 43,060-43,480 levels, Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices touched Rs 43,122 per kg on April 8 as participants increased their short positions tracking global cues.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,158 and a low of Rs 42,708 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 33,580 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Silver delivery for May dipped Rs 386, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 43,102 per kg at 15:10 pm hours. The same for July delivery eased Rs 294, or 0.67 percent, to Rs 43,313 per kg.

Close

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 472.29 crore and Rs 14.45 crore, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 109.39 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver has strong support at Rs 42,380-42,100 per kg whereas resistance is seen at Rs 43,060-43,480 levels, Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

At 09:42 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.79 percent quoting at $15.35 an ounce in New York.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.