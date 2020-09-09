Silver futures down 0.85% to Rs 67,914 per kg on weak demand

Silver prices edged lower to Rs 67,914 per kg on September 9 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal settled with a gain of 1.1 percent yesterday on COMEX.

Silver prices have been under pressure due to the strong US dollar and weaker investor interest.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased by 112.92 tonnes to 17,454.32 tonnes.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 68,186 and a low of Rs 67,556 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract slipped Rs 580, or 0.85 percent to Rs 67,914 per kg at 14:28 hours with a business turnover of 15,826 lots. The same for the March contract fell by Rs 650, or 0.92 percent, to Rs 70,052 per kg with a turnover of 178 lots.

The value of December and March contracts traded so far is Rs 1,212.85 crore and Rs 3.36 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 72.46 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver may witness choppy trade along with gold as we need more clarity on whether recent sell-off in the equity market and gains in US dollar continue or not, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:14 (GMT), the precious metal slipped 0.43 percent quoting at $26.87 an ounce in New York.