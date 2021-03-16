Silver futures slip 0.51% to Rs 67,324 per kg on firm dollar

Silver

Silver prices declined to Rs 67,324 per kg on March 16 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal soared 0.88 percent on March on the NYMEX.

The white metal extended fall after a gap-down start in the afternoon session, tracking weakness in the industrial metal and stronger dollar.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 100 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than 50, 20 and 5 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.88 which indicates neutral momentum in prices.

Silver has corrected after the sharp volatility caused by retail frenzy and speculators seem to lose patience. However, the general outlook for silver remains upbeat as the industrial demand outlook has improved and the Chinese economy runs strong and this may keep speculators to hold on to bullish bet.

According to US CFTC data, silver speculators cut net long position by 8.8 percent last week after cutting it by 16.8 percent a week ago.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 11.56 tonnes to 18,415.33 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 0.48 percent.

The US dollar index traded firm at 91.87, up 0.05 percent in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

MCX Bulldesk eased 11 points or 0.13 percent, at 14,302 at 14:59 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said,” MCX Silver March showed a positive movement and trade near Rs 67,500 levels and broken the top of inverted hammer, which is a bullish sign itself. We are approaching the 50-day EMA, so that has a part of play, but if we break above there then it is very likely that we will go looking towards the Rs 69,000 level. Downside support is Rs 66,500 levels, resistance is at Rs 68,200 levels.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,814 and a low of Rs 67,225 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract slipped by Rs 345, or 0.51 percent to Rs 67,324 per kg at 15:02 hours with a business turnover of 12,029 lots. The same for the July contract edged lower by Rs 170, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 68,500 per kg with a turnover of 125 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 626.52 crore and Rs 4.32 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April fell by Rs 306, or 0.45 percent at Rs 67,408 on a business turnover of 16,205 lots.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 66.42 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

Kotak Securities said," in line with gold, silver also witnessed a sharp rebound last week. Weakness in the US dollar and general improvement in the US economic outlook supported silver. However, weaker investor interest in silver and selling pressure on Chinese equities limited upside. We expect some extended gains in gold on back of the US stimulus deal and this may support silver as well."

At 09:36 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.52 percent quoting at $26.15 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.