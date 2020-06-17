App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures down 0.47% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,174 and a low of Rs 47,839 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices edged lower to Rs 48,044 per kg on June 17 as participants increased their short positions. The precious metal was also weighed down by a strong dollar.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 34.78 tonne to 15,026.10 tonne.

Silver futures for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,174 and a low of Rs 47,839 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery slipped Rs 228, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 48,102 per kg at 14:26 hours on a business turnover of 11,274 lots. The same for September delivery eased Rs 198, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 48,926 per kg on a turnover of 1,995 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 781.41 crore and Rs 22.56 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.57 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 47,400 and Rs 47,700 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips, targeting higher resistance at Rs 48,250-48,650 levels.

At 08:59 (GMT), the precious metal was up marginally up 0.02 percent at $17.65 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

