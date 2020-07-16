App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures down 0.44% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 53,199 and a low of Rs 52,660 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices eased to Rs 52,820 per kg on July 16 as participants increased their short positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 60.84 tonne to 16,051.71 tonne on strong investor interest.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 53,199 and a low of Rs 52,660 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 53,184.

Silver futures for September delivery slipped Rs 234, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 52,824 per kg at 14:26 hours on a business turnover of 15,395 lots. The same for the December delivery was down Rs 194, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 53,911 per kg on a turnover of 368 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,443.25 crore and Rs 9.89 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 93.90 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver has strong support at Rs 52,550-52,300 whereas resistance is seen at Rs 53,270-53,450, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot silver has intraday support at $19.15-19 whereas support is placed at $19.45-19.65/ounce.

At 08:58 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.60 percent at $19.64 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 02:42 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.