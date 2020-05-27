App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures dip 0.44% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 47,847 and a low of Rs 47,370 per kg.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver slipped to Rs 47,613 per kg on May 27 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 47,847 and a low of Rs 47,370 per kg . So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 49,499.

Silver delivery for July contract declined Rs 210, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 47,611 per kg at 1431 hours, with a business turnover of 9,711 lots. For the September contract, it was lowered by Rs 122, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 48,327 per kg with a turnover of 555 lots.

Close

The value of July and September contracts traded, so far, is Rs 861.22 crore and Rs 4.77 crore, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.82 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX Silver is likely to trade in a sideways range, having resistance at Rs 48,100-48,350 and support at Rs 47,360-47,000, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot silver has an intraday support at $16.85-16.70 whereas resistance is at $17.25-17.40.

At 0907 GMT, the metal dipped 0.57 percent, quoting at $17.49 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.