you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures dip 0.38%, eyes on Jerome Powell speech

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices slipped to Rs 42,890 per kg on May 13 as participants increased their short positions. The white metal traded mixed as support from gains in gold and choppiness in the dollar was countered by demand concerns as fear of the second wave of coronavirus may force the governments to take a guarded approach towards easing their economies.

US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is slated to speak later on May 13 as market participants want to see the central bank’s stance on negative interest rate.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,137 and a low of Rs 42,810 per kg on the Mulit Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery eased Rs 164, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 42,890 per kg at 14:26 hours on a business turnover of 6,269 lots. The same for the September delivery was down Rs 121, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 43,395 per kg on a turnover of 170 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 627.33 crore and Rs 4.68 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.00 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver will trade in a higher range as long as Rs 42,600-42,350 is held as support, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 43,250-43,500, Motilal Oswal said in a research note.

At 09:02 (GMT), the precious metal declined 0.46 percent quoting at $15.63 an ounce in New York.

First Published on May 13, 2020 02:59 pm

