Silver futures decline for third day in a row to touch Rs 63,272 per kg

Silver prices fell for the third straight day on December 10 to touch Rs 63,272 per kg as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had declined 3.02 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal fell tracking weakness in the gold price despite the steady US dollar.

The US dollar index trades lower at 91.00 levels, down 0.09 percent in the afternoon trade.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF remained unchanged at 17,145.29 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index fell 76.48 points, or down 0.5 percent, at 15,119.82 at 15:30. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “LBMA Silver Spot gave a confirmation of the Shooting Star Candlestick pattern where it is trading below 21 as well as 50 Daily Moving Average which is a sign for Bearish Reversal. Further below $24.00 could see a downside pressure up to $23.40-$23.00 levels. Resistance is at $24.66-$25.05 levels.”

“MCX Silver March started to trade below 100-Daily Moving Average near Rs 64,400 levels. Support is at Rs 62,850-60,500 levels while resistance is at Rs 63,800-64,450 levels,” Iyer added.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 63,747 and a low of Rs 62,931 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract slipped Rs 277, or 0.44 percent to Rs 63,222 per kg at 15:32 hours with a business turnover of 12,174 lots. The same for the May contract dropped Rs 328, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 64,074 per kg with a turnover of 148 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 941.89 crore and Rs 5.38 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.81 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

Anuj Gupta, DVP, Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd, observed: “As for today traders can go for sell in silver at Rs 63,800 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 64,300 levels and for the target of Rs 62,500 levels."

At 10:04 (GMT), the precious metal was marginally down 0.10 percent quoting at $23.96 an ounce in New York.

