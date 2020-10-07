Silver futures decline 1.24% to Rs 59,820 per kg on strong dollar

Silver prices slumped to Rs 59,820 per kg on October 7 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had lost 2.6 percent on the Comex the previous day.

Silver trade weaker after US President Donald Trump said that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package until after the November 3 elections, bolstering the dollar. The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.05 percent to trade at 93.78.

Also weighing on the precious metal is the warning from US Federal Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that the economy will stumble without support.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,466.66 tonnes.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International silver spot prices were firm this Wednesday afternoon in Asian trade, tracking firm gold prices and copper prices. Prices initially fell in the morning as the US dollar opened with modest gains after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations for a coronavirus relief stimulus package.”

“However, this Wednesday safe-haven appeal for the metal supported prices at lower levels of the session and prices were last trading up with solid gains. Surprisingly, COMEX silver futures are trading weak this Wednesday afternoon in Asian trade.”

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index fell 144.93 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,285.36 at 14:51. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 60,380 and a low of Rs 59,440 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for the December contract slipped Rs 751, or 1.24 percent to Rs 59,820 per kg at 1452 hours, with a business turnover of 16,406 lots. The same for the March contract declined Rs 738, or 1.18 percent, to Rs 61,684 per kg with a turnover of 780 lots.

The value of December and March contracts traded so far is Rs 1,454.60 crore and Rs 19.08 crore.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 80.05 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

LBMA spot silver is holding support at $23.00 levels where it holds a resistance at $24.40 levels. It is likely to trade in a range of $22.49-$24.20 levels.

Domestic silver futures on MCX tracked Comex prices and was trading weaker in the afternoon trade. Technically, MCX December silver is holding above Rs 60,000 where Rs 58,802 is its 100- Days Moving Average support. Silver is likely to trade in a range of Rs 58,500-61,500 levels, said Iyer.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd said, “As for today, traders can go for sell in silver at Rs 60,000 levels, with the stop loss of 60,700 levels and for the target of Rs 58,500 levels.”

At 0927 GMT, the metal was down 1.05 percent at $23.67 an ounce in New York.