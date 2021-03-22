Silver futures crash 2.39% to Rs 65,916 per kg on ETF outflow and strong dollar

Silver prices plummeted to Rs 65,916 per kg on March 22 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 1.02 percent last week on the MCX.

The white metal extended decline after a gap-down start in the afternoon session, tracking weakness in gold and firm dollar.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100 days’ moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.25 which indicates bearish momentum in prices.

Speculators cut their net long silver futures and options by 1,763 contracts to 25,913 in the week to March 16, the US CFTC data showed.

The first high-level US-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start with both sides levelling sharp rebukes of the others’ policies.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 46.21 tonnes to 18,302.71 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a discount of 0.01 percent.

The US dollar index traded higher at 91.94, up 0.03 percent in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 67.84 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk declined 159 points or 1.11 percent, at 14,175 at 15:21 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

"International silver crashed over 2% this Monday morning and early afternoon trade, tracking the strength of the Greenback. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading near 100-Daily Moving Average at $25.60 levels from where a bounce back can be expected up to $26.30-$26.95 levels. Support is at $25.33-$24.60 levels," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Technically, MCX Silver May is trading below Rs 66,300 and could see a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 65,700-65,000 levels whereas resistance is at Rs 66,800-67,500 levels”, Iyer added.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,000 and a low of Rs 65,710 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract dropped by Rs 1,611, or 2.39 percent to Rs 65,916 per kg at 15:24 hours with a business turnover of 12,538 lots. The same for the July contract slipped by Rs 1,495, or 2.18 percent, to Rs 67,021 per kg with a turnover of 176 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,797.84 crore and Rs 26.01 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April edged lower by Rs 1,409, or 2.08 percent to Rs 66,194 on a business turnover of 22,009 lots.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “During the week, silver markets initially rallied, but later gave up their gains, revealing weakness. This is a market that is currently suffering from higher interest rates in the United States, with the 10-year yield reaching 1.75 percent.”

“Technically, traders should look forward for a sell-on-high approach for MCX Silver future. The optimum range to initiate sell position should be around the psychological level of Rs 68,000, maintaining stop loss around Rs 68,700 and place a target around Rs 66,700 for the upcoming session”, he said.

At 10:00 (GMT), the precious metal was down 2.83 percent to quote at $25.57 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.