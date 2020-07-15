Silver futures climbs to Rs 53,050 per kg

Silver futures climbed to Rs 53,050 per kg on July 15 as participants increased their long positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF remained unchanged at 15,990.87 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 53,137 and a low of Rs 52,819 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 53,184.

Silver futures for September delivery gained Rs 441, or 0.84 percent, to Rs 53,090 per kg at 14:24 hours on a business turnover of 16,080 lots. The same for December delivery was up Rs 366, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 54,102 per kg with a turnover of 345 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,217.42 crore and Rs 9.24 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 93.64 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade with positive bias for the session with support at Rs 52,300-52,000 and resistance at Rs 53,060-53,300, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm sees support and resistance for spot silver at $19.03-18.85 and $19.45-19.65/oz, respectively.

At 08:58 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.29 percent quoting at $19.78 an ounce in New York.