Silver falls Rs 20/kg on weak global cues

Taking weak cues from global market, silver prices fell by Rs 20 to Rs 38,465 per kg in futures trade Thursday as participants engaged in cutting down their bets.

Moreover, profit-booking too put pressure on silver prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 20 or 0.05 per cent to Rs 38,465 per kg in a business turnover of 204 lots.

The white metal for delivery in November, too, lost Rs 13 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 38,505 per kg in a business volume of 1,176 lots.

In the international market, silver was trading 0.14 per cent down at USD 14.34 an ounce in Singapore.

Marketmen attributed the fall in silver prices at futures trade to a weak trend in the precious metals overseas.