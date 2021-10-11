MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Silver eases to Rs 61,500 on weaker rupee, tepid gold

The white metal has been trading lower than the 50, 100, and 200-day simple and exponential moving averages but lower than the 5 and 20 days’ SMA and EMA on the daily chart.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / October 11, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

A 35-paise drop in the rupee weighed on silver prices and pulled it down to Rs 61,500 per kg on October 11. Subdued cues in gold trade, firm trend in the dollar and industrial metals also became a drag on the precious metal.

Silver had risen Rs 1,251 or 2.07 percent last week on the MCX.

The white metal has been trading lower than the 50, 100, and 200-day simple and exponential moving averages but lower than the 5 and 20 days’ SMA and EMA on the daily chart. Momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 49.49, highlighting a neutral movement in price.

“LBMA Silver spot has traded back and forth, formed an indecisive weekly candle over the last week. The dollar declined and yields moved higher. Treasury yields continue to rise despite a softer than expected US jobs data. On the domestic front, the price has formed a descending broadening wedge formation and past few sessions remained within a channel with marginally upside momentum this week,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, well below expectations. However, the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-month low of 4.8 percent. But there were signs of labour market tightness. Wage gains accelerated further, permanent job losses decreased and fewer people were experiencing long spells of unemployment.

Close

Related stories

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 31.68 tonnes to 17,073.42 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 0.35 percent.

The US dollar index was marginally up by 0.19 percent at 94.25 against the major currencies in the evening session.

The spot gold-silver ratio was at 77.83 to 1, indicating that gold had outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldek mildly rose 6 points, or 0.04 percent, to 14,015 at 4.09 pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

On the MCX, the December silver delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 61,889 and a low of Rs 61,395 a kg. In the current series, the metal has touched a low of Rs 58,150 and a high of Rs 74,127.

Silver delivery for the December contract slipped Rs 182, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 61,619 per kg at 4.10 pm with a business turnover of 10,832 lots. The same for March slides Rs 110, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 62,160 with a turnover of 1,347 lots.

The value of December and March contracts traded so far is Rs 786.97 crore and Rs 39.85 crore, respectively.

The Silver Mini contract for November slumped by Rs 158, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 61,851 on a business turnover of 26,587 lots.

At 10:43 (GMT), silver dipped 0.70 percent and was quoting at $22.54 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
Tags: #Business #COMEX Silver #Commodities #Market news #silver #Silver fundamentals #Silver news #Silver outlook #Silver technicals #Spot Gold-Silver ratio
first published: Oct 11, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.