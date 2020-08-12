Silver corrects from multiyear high but upward momentum intact: Kotak Securities

Ravindra Rao

Silver has garnered a lot of attention in the last few days with its spell-binding rally. After a subdued first six months, the metal has rallied more than 65 percent since July to hit the highest level since 2013, just short of the $30-per ounce mark.

Silver rallied as gold rose to record highs, increasing its appeal as it has a correlation with the yellow metal gold but much cheaper. Silver also benefited from strong ETF inflows and improving outlook for industrial demand as manufacturing activity picked up in China and globally.

But, like the swift rise, the metal has seen a sharp correction as well—the price has fallen more than 7 percent in three trading sessions from about $29.86 to about $27.8 per ounce.

The big reason for the fall in silver is the correction in gold prices. Gold halted just below the key level of $2,100 per ounce and corrected as the dollar bounced back from the lows. ETF outflows also showed some profit-taking by silver investors but the pace was modest.

The dollar recovered on better-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data while growing US-China tensions added to its safe-haven appeal.

Silver moved up too sharply in a short time and a correction was overdue. Whether the correction will continue will depend on the dollar.

The US dollar has come off the lows but will need strong positive factors to build the momentum. In the near term, the focus will be on US economic data, stimulus talks, China tensions and the virus situation.

In the near term, focus will be on the stimulus discussion and US-China tensions. American policymakers have stepped up efforts to reach a consensus on the stimulus package and market players are hopeful of a deal being sealed.

The US and Chinese officials are to discuss trade and other issues on August 15 but no major breakthrough is expected as ties have worsened over the last few days.

With the dollar showing some signs of recovery, silver and other commodities may witness some correction. However, a sharp fall is unlikely as investor interest remains strong as recovery hopes have improved the outlook for industrial demand.

(The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities)

