Silver climbs over 8% as dollar softens, oil surges on OPEC+ plan to cut production

Precious metals gained on October 4 following a dip in the US dollar and so did crude oil as OPEC+ considers production cut.

Gold jumped more than 2 percent to $1,696.39 per troy ounce, which could be its biggest daily rise since March 8. US gold futures rose 2 percent to $1,705.40.

Silver surged 8.5 percent to $20.62 an ounce to its highest since mid-August, to potentially its best day since late 2008.

Oil prices also jumped more than $4 on October 3 as OPEC+ considers reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude futures were up $4.38, or 5.1 percent, to $89.52 a barrel by 9.50 am EDT (1350 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $4.79, or 6 percent, at $84.28.

Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging dollar weighed on global financial markets.

The dollar eased, helping demand for the greenback-priced bullion among overseas buyers. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields fell to an over one-week low, supporting demand for zero-yield gold.

A retreat in the safe-haven currency has afforded gold some respite, with bullion prices staging a mini-recovery since sliding to their lowest since April 2020 last week.

The dollar index fell for a fourth consecutive day on October 3 after touching its highest level in two decades. A cheaper dollar could bolster oil demand and support prices.

