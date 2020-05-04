Short May CPO futures at Rs 593-600 for targets of Rs 543: Choice Broking

Sumeet Bagadia

MCX CPO prices have traded higher during April as there had been panic buying in the domestic market during the initial phase of the lockdown situation. Depreciating rupee against US Dollar and sharp rise and fall in global crude prices led to support in vegetable oil prices.

Moreover, the lockdown situation had also raised worries about supply tightness in the domestic markets. However, the demand scenario relaxed in the latter weeks of April which eventually eased the prices.

As per SEA (Solvent Extraction Association of India), Palm Oil imports for the month of Nov-Feb has reported at 2,545,126 metric tonnes, lower by 18.33 percent compared to 686,886 metric tonnes of the previous month. By May 1, MCX CPO futures closed at Rs.609/kg, higher by 4.57 percent compared to Rs.516.7/kg reported on March 31.

Fundamentally for the coming month, we expect MCX CPO futures to be bearish as rupee is forecasted to appreciate against the dollar on a longer duration which could lead to higher imports from India.

Appreciation of Rupee is projected to reduce price disparity and increase imports of Palm Oil. However, disputes between Malaysia and India could cause some delays in imports and can bring supply worries in the domestic markets.

Furthermore, rising US-China trade tensions could also weaken Crude palm prices in the global markets. But then, the major downside in prices can be limited with lower palm oil production reported from Malaysia.

As per MPOB data, CPO production has been reported at 1,397,313 tonnes for March 20, lower compared to 1,672,058 tonnes reported in March 19. Overall, we expect bearish trend in MCX Crude Palm Oil prices for the coming month.

On the daily chart, NCDEX CPO (May) price has been moving southwards for the last couple of days and also the price is making lower lows, which suggests a downwards movement in the counter.

Moreover, on a daily chart, the price has been moving below its 200 Days EMA which signifies bearish sentiments in the counter.

Moreover, price has also sustained below the “Ichimoku Cloud” formation, which suggests continued downside for the near term.

Also, momentum indicator RSI (14) reading is at 33 levels and Stochastic is moving with negative crossover, which points out a bearish strength in the prices. So based on the above technical structure for short term prospects, one can initiate a short position in MCX CPO (May) future at CMP 593.50 or rise in the prices till 600 should be used as a selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs.543. However, the bearish view can be reversed if MCX CPO (May) closes above the resistance of Rs.626. Overall, we maintain our bearish view in MCX CPO (May) for the next one month.

(The author is Executive Director, Choice Broking)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.