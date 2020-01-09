App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Short March wheat futures at $561 for target of $498-476: Dharmesh Bhatia

Further in the last five years price has been unable to hold above the key psychological level of $600 due to some profit booking. The RSI remains flat and is holding near 55 suggesting a range bound movement.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Dharmesh Bhatia

Wheat price for past two years is showing range bound volatility with flat top and higher bottom formation and strong support near long term line S. Furthermore, in the last few weeks price has exhibited a support near $498 and rallied sharply towards the major resistance level $567 which is also a triple top pattern.

Further in the last five years price has been unable to hold above the key psychological level of $600 due to some profit booking. The RSI remains flat and is holding near 55 suggesting a range bound movement.

Close

In the short term we expect residual weakens towards the previous low of $498(S1); a sustainable weekly close below $498 could trigger an extended fall towards $443 and lower. Strong resistances is at $567 and $593.MACD and stochastic oscillator is suggestive of neutral momentum.

related news

Major Level to keep an eye on $567

Support1- $498, Support2-$443 & Resistance1-$567, Resistance2-593

Wheat markets began the year on solid footing which only lasted a few hours. After reaching new highs and setting a 6-month high at 567, prices buckled and finished the year’s first trading session in negative territory. However, US wheat futures gained slightly on Monday from the steep declines in the previous session as hopes for improved exports to China outweighed worries about rising tensions in the Middle East.

The unrest in the Middle East has threatened to make a rigid export market for U.S. wheat growers. Also, the Chinese vice agriculture minister said last month that China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat, rice and would buy more of these products, raising speculations over increased quota for grain buyers. The trade representative from the U.S. said that in December China had committed to buy an additional US$32 billion of American agricultural products over two years.

On the other hand, U.S. grains traders are hoping that weather events, such as the bush fires in Australia, would boost demand for wheat and other U.S. agriculture products as Grain markets are awaiting further fundamental direction from USDA crop estimates on Friday. Also, anticipation of China speeding up purchases of U.S. farm goods remained supportive for crop markets, particularly soybean, as U.S. and China are expected to sign a Phase 1 trade deal next week.

(The author is Associate Vice President, FX and Commodities, Emirates NBD)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #wheat

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.