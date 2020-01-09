Short March wheat futures at $561 for target of $498-476: Dharmesh Bhatia

Dharmesh Bhatia

Wheat price for past two years is showing range bound volatility with flat top and higher bottom formation and strong support near long term line S. Furthermore, in the last few weeks price has exhibited a support near $498 and rallied sharply towards the major resistance level $567 which is also a triple top pattern.

Further in the last five years price has been unable to hold above the key psychological level of $600 due to some profit booking. The RSI remains flat and is holding near 55 suggesting a range bound movement.

In the short term we expect residual weakens towards the previous low of $498(S1); a sustainable weekly close below $498 could trigger an extended fall towards $443 and lower. Strong resistances is at $567 and $593.MACD and stochastic oscillator is suggestive of neutral momentum.

Major Level to keep an eye on $567

Support1- $498, Support2-$443 & Resistance1-$567, Resistance2-593

Wheat markets began the year on solid footing which only lasted a few hours. After reaching new highs and setting a 6-month high at 567, prices buckled and finished the year’s first trading session in negative territory. However, US wheat futures gained slightly on Monday from the steep declines in the previous session as hopes for improved exports to China outweighed worries about rising tensions in the Middle East.

The unrest in the Middle East has threatened to make a rigid export market for U.S. wheat growers. Also, the Chinese vice agriculture minister said last month that China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat, rice and would buy more of these products, raising speculations over increased quota for grain buyers. The trade representative from the U.S. said that in December China had committed to buy an additional US$32 billion of American agricultural products over two years.

On the other hand, U.S. grains traders are hoping that weather events, such as the bush fires in Australia, would boost demand for wheat and other U.S. agriculture products as Grain markets are awaiting further fundamental direction from USDA crop estimates on Friday. Also, anticipation of China speeding up purchases of U.S. farm goods remained supportive for crop markets, particularly soybean, as U.S. and China are expected to sign a Phase 1 trade deal next week.

(The author is Associate Vice President, FX and Commodities, Emirates NBD)