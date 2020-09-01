September will keep gold market participants on edge, all eyes on COVID spread and vaccine

Navneet Damani

A roller coaster ride is where people experience excitement and anxiety, ups and downs, screams of excitement and pain and all these emotions were experienced in August by market participants who trade in bullion.

Gold formed a Doji candle for the month of August, which means after all the volatility the prices opened and closed at almost around the same level.

On other hand, silver metal went up till $29.91 and stamped a low of $23.6.

With the rise in coronavirus cases, US-China trade war, Middle East tensions, continuous inflow in ETFs for almost the whole of July, the Beirut blast and fire in three market places in UAE added to panic in the market.

Though towards the end, both the metals started losing its shine as Russia became the first country to announce a COVID vaccine, yields and dollar started rebounding and investors thought profit-booking was a smart move that let some steam off the precious metal pack.

The trade tussle between the US and China continues to worry markets. After the Phase 2 deal was pushed out of the picture, investors had their questions about the Phase one deal. Those doubts were cleared last month when China said it will make all efforts to comply with the deal and purchase agricultural goods in bulk, which gave a shot to the metal.

Any updates on the trade war and other geo-political uncertainties will be very important to give a direction to the market.

The pandemic has created a lot of volatility in the market. Globally, major economies are back on their feet after the easing in lockdown restrictions.

The industrial and manufacturing numbers that are being reported are better than expected. Although there are still a lot of questions floating in the market regarding the virus and its cure.

Russia became the first country to announce vaccine for COVID-19. Though it is in Phase 3 of trials, it has shown promise, boosting overall optimism.

This optimism is the reason market participants seem to be less worried about the rising numbers of coronavirus infections. A lot of speculation and talk of a second wave affecting the economy and questions about the vaccine are still bothering the market.

Comments from governors of major central bankers were the highlight of August. Apart from minutes of FOMC, ECB and RBI, Jackson Hole symposium was one of the key focus areas of investors.

Comments from all governors of all major central banks showed concerns over the impact of the pandemic on their economies.

The Fed ruled out more dovish monetary policy measures such as yield curve control for now, which resulted in heavy volatility in bullions.

The RBI also showed concerns regarding the impact of virus on economy and mentioned that there was room for further rate cut, but it is unlikely to implement it any time soon due to the rising inflation. Hence, the overall outlook still looks dovish although a breather is taken to settle in the impact of the actions announced so far.

All these comments led the yields to rebound from their lows, US 10-year yield which was around 0.5 percent reached around 0.7 percent and kept the pressure on the bullions.

The central bank gold buying activity has been increasing the overall sentiment for gold. Amid the unprecedented disruption global central banks bought around 233 tonnes of gold on a net basis.

Russia has again witnessed a rise in its overall gold reserve after announcing a halt in Q1 2020 amid the pandemic. Turkey has shown a significant participation in increasing its gold reserve, there were also news floating that they have found an old gold treasure, which could go to the central bank hence keeping the overall sentiment high.

In the recent past, numbers from the US have been quite supportive for the market, as major countries have lifted lockdown, either partially or completely, with an objective to revive the economy. This continuous positive number is also keeping pressure on the metal prices, though it is important to see if these numbers remain consistent or they are just temporary optimism. CFTC data suggest that speculators remain net long for both gold and silver.

Also in August, SPDR trust saw an inflow of around 9.55 tons and holding rose to around 1,251.50 tons and on the other hand, silver saw a significant inflow in ETF where, ishares saw an inflow of around 121 tons and holding rose to around 17,791.23 tons.

September will continue to keep the market participants on edge unless there is some positive news on the COVID vaccine. The risk of trade war is continuously increasing pressure on the market. One negative update and the trade war wrath will affect the market movement.

Trade tensions and other geopolitical tensions are increasing worries and disrupting the already distressed market. Hence, apart from economic data points the spread and impact of COVID and central bank actions in September will be important to watch out for.

(The author is VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.