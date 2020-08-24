Sentiment still bullish for copper on lower supply and higher demand expectations

Tapan Patel

Commodity prices traded positive in previous week except gold which ended marginal down continuing the prices correction. Base metals complex gained the most during the week with Zinc and Copper leading from the front. Crude oil prices struggled to trade firm later managed to end in green for the week. Natural gas prices witnessed strong recovery in line with base metals with spike in spot demand. Commodity prices traded volatile with fluctuating dollar index on mixed global cues which capped downside in the second half of the week.

Gold prices fell for the second week continuing the correction with spot gold prices at COMEX ended marginal down at $1,940 per ounce. MCX Gold October futures extended decline at Rs 52,016 per 10 gram with selling from international prices and rupee appreciation. The spot rupee appreciated by 6 paisa by the end of the week after trading volatile on dollar index fluctuations.

Silver prices outperformed gold with COMEX spot silver prices rising by nearly 2 percent for the week to end at $26.79 per ounce. The gains in silver prices were attributed by strong base metals prices with rise in demand for industrial metals.

The Gold ETF holdings resumed inflows as holdings at SPDR Gold Shares rose to 1,252.38 tonnes on Friday. The CFTC data showed that the money managers have increased their net long positions to by 5,145 lots in last week.

Bullion prices may continue to trade under pressure in coming week on signs of easing US-China trade tensions which may drag investment out of safe haven to dollar. We expect gold prices to trade with bearish bias with near term resistance at $1,980 per ounce and support at $1,860 per ounce. At MCX, Gold October prices have near term resistance at Rs 53,800 per 10 gram and support at Rs 50,200 per 10 gram. Silver prices at COMEX have resistance at $28 per ounce with strong support at $25 per ounce. At MCX, September Silver prices have resistance at Rs 70,000 per KG and support lies at Rs 65,000/62,000 per KG.

Base metals stole the show for last week and remained the clear winners for investors on strong rally. Zinc prices at LME gained the most by more than 3 percent on strong demand recovery. LME Nickel prices followed the cues on expectations of higher demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries gaining more than 2 percent while Copper prices at LME rose by nearly 2 percent on fear of supply disruption and demand growth optimism.

Copper prices witnessed correction on Friday with dollar recovery and Brexit concerns on stalled talks over negotiations between UK and European Union. However, the sentiments are still bullish for copper on lower supplies and higher demand expectations. The expectations of lower supplies estimates from world's top miners may continue to support copper prices to trade higher in medium term. The strong rally in iron ore and steel prices along with higher demand from China may boost Zinc prices further in coming weeks.

LME Copper prices are struggling to sustain above the key resistance of $6,645 per tonne. The break out may lead prices towards $6,800 in medium term. For short term, we expect prices to trade with positive bias with support at $6,350 per tonne. At MCX, Copper September contract has important resistance at Rs 525/530 and support at Rs 502 per kg for the coming week.

(The author is Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities)

