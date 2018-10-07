Sentiment may remain weak for oil but base metals likely to be volatile

Anand Rathi Commodities

In the week gone by, gold and silver ended positive on the MCX, gaining respectively 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent as the rupee touched fresh all-time lows almost daily. Nevertheless, Comex gold traded in a tight range of $1,195 to $1,205 an ounce.

Investment sentiment has not picked up yet. Gold investors shrugged off a surge in US Treasury yields to the highest since mid-2011. Higher US government bond yields generally weigh on precious metals, as they make Treasuries attractive to investors seeking assets that earn a return as opposed to gold.

MCX crude ended last week with approximately 4 percent gains. WTI oil held near four-year highs, supported by the imminent loss of Iranian supply because of US sanctions. But the potential was capped on prospects of a rapid production boost by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC was able to raise output by 1.3 million barrels a day. Natural gas gained more than 10 percent at one time but prices fell back on profit-booking, gaining 6.37 percent.

All five industrial metals ended last week with positive returns when China’s market was closed. Aluminium once again sky-rocketed as the world’s largest refinery in Brazil called for closure of its alumina refinery, already running at 50 percent capacity since March.

Moreover, LME aluminium inventories have fallen nearly 17 percent in the last two months. Hence, prices were buoyant. Also, LME zinc and copper inventories have fallen, pushing prices up.

Ahead, precious metals and energy will be themes for this week. Recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke in favour of the economy’s performance, calling it remarkably positive, extraordinary and particularly bright.

ADP non-farm employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI has come better than forecast. Non-farm payrolls did little damage to prices as data were below forecasts.

Although gold is well above its low for the year, it has struggled recently to stay above the psychological $1,200 mark. This week the US will release its CPI inflation figures, this would be critical to watch for further direction.

WTI crude oil rose 23 percent and Brent 26 percent due to sanctions imposed on Iran by the US. Silently, though, Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to increase production to counter-balance the impact of sanctions. Hence, we don’t deny the possibility of profit-booking.

The US Baker Hughes rig count has come lower than expected. But Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said he is getting close to striking a deal with Kuwait about two jointly-owned fields that can produce half a million barrel per day of crude. Therefore, sentiment regarding oil might be weak this week.

Lastly, China’s markets will re-open after a week-long holiday. Hence, the first half of the week might be volatile for base metals too.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory at Anand Rathi Commodities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.